

CIS-BCCI team meets Tipu Munshi

CIS-BCCI President briefed the minister about various activities of the chamber for promoting trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and CIS countries in a bid to diversify exports to new destination.

He pointed out that the main impediment is business transaction between the two sides through banking channel and emphasized that concerned ministries to appropriate steps for streamlining financial and banking cooperation between Russia.

He further emphasized on carrying forward objectives of the two Protocols especially on mutual regulatory cooperation and harmonization of Trade Rules and setting up necessary infrastructures including warehouses and distribution network

The Commerce Minister appreciated the role of CIS-BCCI and emphasized on exploring huge market of CIS countries including Russia to enhance our export basket and competitiveness.

Besides CIS-BCCI president Habib Ullah Dawn, Senior Vice President, Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President, Jadab Debnath and other directors were on the delegation.





