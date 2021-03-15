Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CIS-BCCI team meets Tipu Munshi

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

CIS-BCCI team meets Tipu Munshi

CIS-BCCI team meets Tipu Munshi

President of CIS-BCCI (Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Md. Habib Ullah Dawn along with newly elected Board of Directors met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi recently at his secretariat office, says a press release.  
CIS-BCCI President briefed the minister about various activities of the chamber for promoting trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and CIS countries in a bid to diversify exports to new destination.
He pointed out that the main impediment is business transaction between the      two sides through banking channel and emphasized that concerned ministries to  appropriate steps for streamlining financial and banking cooperation between Russia.
He further emphasized on carrying forward objectives of the two Protocols especially on mutual regulatory cooperation and harmonization of Trade Rules and setting up necessary infrastructures including warehouses and distribution network
The Commerce Minister appreciated the role of CIS-BCCI and emphasized on exploring huge market of CIS countries including Russia to enhance our export basket and competitiveness.
Besides CIS-BCCI president Habib Ullah Dawn, Senior Vice President,  Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President, Jadab Debnath and other directors were on the delegation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Pubali Bank Managers Conference held
Business Event
Google slams Microsoft over stance in media payments
‘Ticket to recovery’: Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism
British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
US air travel hits highest level since March 2020
India Bank operations may be hit on Mon, Tue due to nationwide unions’ strike


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft