Microsoft cloud to generate $27b revenues, 69000 new jobs by 2024: UAE

DUBAI, March 13: Microsoft's cloud ecosystem will generate $27 billion in new revenues by 2024 in the UAE, according to a research by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

This ecosystem is expected to propel the UAE economy upwards from the 2020 level, creating jobs and driving investment in local economies, including in sustainable solutions which will see a reduction in atmospheric carbon.

The Microsoft-sponsored IDC Info Snapshot - 'The Microsoft Cloud Dividend Snapshot: United Arab Emirates' - reflects on the positive impact of Microsoft's cloud regions in the UAE following its launch in June 2019, with the aim to deliver the complete Microsoft Cloud to governments, organisations and startups in the Middle East. These investments will accelerate digital transformation journeys in the country, empowering organisations to recover faster and reimagine their industries.

The research also forecasts that Microsoft's cloud ecosystem, which includes its partners and cloud-using customers, will add 69,000 new jobs to the UAE economy by 2024 with 16,000 created for skilled IT professionals.

"The arrival of Microsoft UAE data centres in 2019 solidified the role of the cloud as an enabler of digital transformation supporting data residency, security and agility needs of the region," said Sayed Hashish, general manager of Microsoft UAE.

"In 2020, the cloud accelerated our role to become the first responders in the digital world to empower organisations to adapt to challenges. And in 2021 and beyond, the cloud is set to reinvent industries and drive more resilience while building capabilities, bolstering job creation, driving sustainability and advancing economic growth."

The IDC research also reveals that Microsoft and its partner ecosystem, in support of growing their local businesses, will spend about $2.3 billion in the datacenter region for services and products in local economies. The new datacenter region will help to eliminate some of the barriers to cloud adoption within the region and account for 21.1 per cent of the new revenue.

"The Microsoft cloud regions have the advantages of meeting the data privacy and governance needs of organizations including governments, financial services institutions as well as the healthcare sector," added Hashish. "This is achieved by the broadest compliance, security, privacy and certification standards with the most effective prevention and mitigation measures in the industry."

The IDC's research also sheds light on downstream revenues generated by Microsoft's partner ecosystem. The findings reveal that for every $1 of Microsoft cloud-generated revenue, the partner ecosystem is expected to generate $7.76 by 2024, up from $6.01 in 2020. -Khaleej Times





