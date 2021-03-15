IFC, DSE, United Nations push for gender-equal future

Celebrating International Women's Day, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has partnered with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), UN Women, and United Nations Global Compact for the sixth consecutive year to 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.'

While emphasizing women's role in shaping a more equal future, the annual event highlighted the link between gender equality, sustainability, and inclusive growth, said an IFC press release on Sunday.

This year's event came at a critical moment, as the economic and social consequences of COVID-19 continue to disproportionally impact women, according to the release.

Research shows that women have borne the brunt of added household burdens and have lost their jobs at about 1.8 times the rate of men. Studies also show that female talent is among the least utilized economic and business resource around the world, and the pandemic is worsening the situation.

Making even small inroads in closing the global gender gap could quickly yield strong results, with the potential to increase global gross domestic product by $12 trillion by 2025, according to a McKinsey Global Institute report.

"We are extremely pleased that the Dhaka Stock Exchange, along with over 100 other stock exchanges around the world, joined hands with IFC and other partners to Ring the Bell for Gender Equality," said Shibli Rubayat-Ul- Islam, chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We remain fully committed to closing the gender gap and promoting women's role in leadership, particularly in listed companies in Bangladesh. This will help private sector companies create value and promote inclusive growth," he added.

A 2020 IFC-DSE study indicates that around 18 percent of board directors on companies listed in Bangladesh was women.

















