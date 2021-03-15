

Stocks open week slump amid low turnover

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 49.70 points or 0.89 cent to settle at 5,519, after gaining 5.19 points in the previous session.

Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 28.37 points to finish at 2,126 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 7.96 points to close at 1,257.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Taka 6.22 billion, which was nearly 23 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Taka 8.09 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 351 issues traded, 172 declined, 75 advanced and 104 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 819 million changing hands, followed by Robi (Tk 362 million), Summit Power (Tk 336 million), Lu-rref (Tk 319 million) and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 304 million).

Rahima Food was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 8.74 per cent while Lub-reef (Bangladesh) was the worst loser, losing 6.68 per cent.

A total number of 147,401 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 162.93 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 4,778 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 4,828 billion in the previous session.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 136 points to settle at 16,027 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 81 points to close at 9,668.

Of the issues traded, 125 declined, 55 advanced and 54 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.11 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 294 million. -BSS















