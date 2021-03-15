Video
Businesses fined around Tk 730m in 10 years for wrong doings: DCRP

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The National Consumer Rights Protection Department has fined various business firms around Tk730 million in response to complaints from buyers and self-initiated campaigns but consumers received only Tk10 million as compensations.
Bablu Kumar Saha, Director General of the Department of Consumer Rights Protection, said this at a press conference on Sunday on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day 2021.
"We are working to protect the interests of consumers," he said. "We fine wrong doers in two ways. One is by running campaigns in different markets along with other stakeholders. Another is that if the buyers complain to us about being deceived, the company concerned is fined by verifying the truth. "
He said that from fiscal 2009-10 to 28 February of fiscal 2020-21, a total of Tk728 million has been fined on various firms and organizations through consumer complaints.
Of these, 6,745 firms have been fined Tk16.6 million in response to consumer complaints. Twenty-five percent of the fine has been paid to complaining consumer. The rest of the money has been deposited in the government treasury.
The Consumer Protection Department has fined 97,309 firms and persons. It included Tk690.4 million by conducting raids in the market. The fine has been deposited in the government treasury. A total of Tk610.75 million has been deposited in the government treasury from consumer complaints and fines imposed through market campaigns, the department head.
On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, the country celebrate the World Consumer Rights Day 2021. This time the theme of the event was - 'I swear in Mujib Year, I will prevent plastic pollution'.
Saha said the day would be observed at all divisional cities, districts and upazilas, including the capital Dhaka.
He said a discussion meeting and cultural program is scheduled to take place at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday at 3 pm as part of the celebration of the day. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will be present as chief guest on the occasion.


