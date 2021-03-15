

ECNEC likely to approve high speed broadband project Tuesday

The Department of Information and Communication Technology will implement the project for which the Chinese government will provide a loan of Tk 3,379 crore and the remaining Tk 2,505 crore will come from the government's own fund.

The project will be presented before Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for approval scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.

According to the Planning Commission,1.10 lakh broadband connections will be established across the country under the project. 10 more digital labs will be set up to strengthen Sheikh Russell Digital Lab. In addition, there will be 57 specialized labs, Central Cloud Platform and Frontier Technology Center.

Other key works of the project include setting up of network operation centers in all districts and upazila complex buildings, field level cloud file services and central server infrastructure for digital storage.

According to the project development proposal (DPP), a digital literacy center will be set up with ICT labs, smart virtual classrooms and distance learning platforms with the necessary ICT infrastructure. There will be a central server to store all types of information.

Over 8,500 service delivery devices will be distributed at the field level. 492 non-residential buildings will be constructed as infrastructure facilities. A 21-storey ICT tower will be constructed. 20,000 farmers will be given special smart sensor devices.

NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of the ICT department, said internet service is available now at the union level. Services have to be taken from the Union Development Center (UDC). Internet service will now reach the village level.

The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the project. According to the commission, the main objective of the project is to make all types of government services available to the people quickly and easily by converting them into e-services.

















The government has undertaken a development project worth around Tk 5,884 crore to establish and reach high-speed broadband internet connection to villages. Work of the project will begin this month with Chinese government financial and technical assistance to the project called Digital Connectivity.The Department of Information and Communication Technology will implement the project for which the Chinese government will provide a loan of Tk 3,379 crore and the remaining Tk 2,505 crore will come from the government's own fund.The project will be presented before Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for approval scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.According to the Planning Commission,1.10 lakh broadband connections will be established across the country under the project. 10 more digital labs will be set up to strengthen Sheikh Russell Digital Lab. In addition, there will be 57 specialized labs, Central Cloud Platform and Frontier Technology Center.Other key works of the project include setting up of network operation centers in all districts and upazila complex buildings, field level cloud file services and central server infrastructure for digital storage.According to the project development proposal (DPP), a digital literacy center will be set up with ICT labs, smart virtual classrooms and distance learning platforms with the necessary ICT infrastructure. There will be a central server to store all types of information.Over 8,500 service delivery devices will be distributed at the field level. 492 non-residential buildings will be constructed as infrastructure facilities. A 21-storey ICT tower will be constructed. 20,000 farmers will be given special smart sensor devices.NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of the ICT department, said internet service is available now at the union level. Services have to be taken from the Union Development Center (UDC). Internet service will now reach the village level.The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the project. According to the commission, the main objective of the project is to make all types of government services available to the people quickly and easily by converting them into e-services.