BB’s draft report on use of forex reserves seen as polemical

A Bangladesh Bank committee formed recently to examine the possibility of using foreign currency reserves has made critical recommendations that only state owned companies facing capital shortfall can take loans from the reserves.

The committee headed by BB's Executive Director Mohd. Humayun Kabir has produced the draft policy reports and presented it to Governor Fazle Kabir on March 11. Based on his initial nod, it may be placed before the board for more discussion and an eventual decision, said a top BB official familiar with the development.

The draft report said government-owned companies will be eligible for such loans against sovereign guarantee on local use from the reserve and its recovery. A sovereign guarantee is a promise by the government to take liability of a third person in case of loan default.

The state companies must be preferably in export trade to earn foreign currency to get loans and repay. As per report there is no possibility of lending for funding private sector projects. Many believe a mid level committee is not enough to make sensitive recommendations. It needs careful deliberation.

"The risks have been kept to a minimum in evolving the report," the official said adding that the draft policy has been prepared by reviewing how the foreign currency reserves are used in different countries.

Citing China's experience, he said when China's foreign exchange reserves hit $2 trillion in 2009, it used a portion of it to recapitalise state owned banks and also form a sovereign wealth fund. Last year when India's reserves hit $550 billion, pressures were built up to use it for lending.

It was however strongly opposed from various quarters and a decision is yet hanging in balance. In Bangladesh such low profile discussions were picking up for several years and got momentum in July last year when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked concerned authorities to look into it.

It prompted the Orion Group in last August to apply for a $906.17 million-loan from the reserves though Rupali Bank to set up a coal-fired power plant. Then on January 4 this year, Bangladesh Independent Power Producers' Association sought loans from the central bank's reserves to build new power plants taking the loans. Suggestions also poured in to use it for funding big infrastructure projects.

Former lead economist in World Bank's Dhaka office Zahid Hussain however sounded skeptical. "It is not a wise decision," he said adding foreign exchange reserves in the central bank are an important tool in case of disaster management and propping up market confidence.

He said reserves equivalent to three months' import bills are good enough but a buffer of seven to eight months is advisable to sustain the post-Covid-19 situation as the pandemic hit economy is recovering.

He said the massive growth of remittance has started to contract. Besides, lending from central bank's forex reserves would cast negative influence for Bangladesh to get loans from multilateral lenders.

"Healthy reserves positively influence lenders decisions." If they deem it risky, they add difficult conditions and increase risk premium, Hussain added.

"There is no logic or legal basis for using reserves as commercial loans," said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh. But it also merits consideration how idle reserves being used to earn better return.

Reserves at Bangladesh Bank now stand at $ 44.10 billion.













