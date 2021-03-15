DU entry test: Application process begins again

Online application process of Dhaka University (DU) admission test has been started again at 8:00pm on Sunday after being postponed due to technical complications on Thursday.

Dhaka University online admission committee convener and Computer Science and Technology Department Prof Md Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

From noon on March 11 till March 14 for three days, DU authorities postponed receiving application from the admission seekers because of server problem.

The deadline for the submission of application will be extended compensating the inconvenience, the authority said.