Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU entry test: Application process begins again

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
DU Correspondent

Online application process of Dhaka University (DU) admission test has been started again at 8:00pm on Sunday after being postponed due to technical complications on Thursday.
Dhaka University online admission committee convener and Computer Science and Technology Department Prof Md Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
From noon on March 11 till March 14 for three days, DU authorities postponed receiving application from the admission seekers because of server problem.
The deadline for the submission of application will be extended compensating the inconvenience, the authority said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU entry test: Application process begins again
41st BCS candidates demand rescheduling exam date
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed handing over a gift box
‘Corona Kal’ premiered in the city
Shahdat made BD envoy to Morocco
Two cops stabbed in Chandpur
Nat’l Moon Sighting Committee meets today
Dhaka ranks 6th in AQI


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft