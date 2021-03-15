41st BCS candidates demand rescheduling exam date

Candidates of 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination on Sunday have demanded rescheduling of the preliminary examination date which supposed to be held on Friday (March 19).

They made the demand at a press conference at the Dhaka University Journalist's Association (DUJA) on Sunday.

Mehedi Hasan, a former student of the Marketing Department of Dhaka University under 2011-12 academic session read out a written statement at the press conference.

The statement said, due to the recent increase of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, there dominates panic among the candidates and their parents regarding to participate in the 41st BCS preliminary examination.

Mehedi said, due to sudden increase of the pandemic, several government examinations in the country and preliminary examination of public service of India's West Bengal and Maharashtra were postponed.

Seeking intervention of Prime Minister and PSC Chairman, he urged to consider rescheduling of 41st BCS preliminary test after assuring vaccine.



