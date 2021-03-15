â€˜Corona Kalâ€™ premiered in the city

The premiere show of the documentary titled 'Corona Kal' was held at Star Cineplex of Senakalyan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan was present at the programme as the chief guest.

The documentary 'Corona Kal' has directed by Priota Iftekhar and produced by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and SAFETYNET.

The entire audience congratulated the flag girl and its director Priota Iftekhar for producing this excellent documentary.

“This documentary will serve as a guide for the future epidemics," said director Priota Iftekhar.

Corona Kal tells the story of 7 people, all caught up in the pandemic in their own ways. A nurse, a garment worker, two primary school students, a Minister, a ward counsellor, a hospital director, and an international public health official.









