Shahdat made BD envoy to Morocco

The government has appointed Md Shahdat Hossain as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco.

Md Shahdat Hossain is a career foreign service officer and belongs to the 1984 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

In his distinguished diplomatic career of over 35 years, Shahdat served as Ambassador to Belgium, Italy and Qatar and as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka. He also worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Permanent Missions in New York as well as Bangladesh Missions in Cairo, Islamabad and New Delhi. At the headquarters, he worked for multiple Wings in different capacities, it added.

Shahdat Hossain obtained his MA degree in English from Rajshahi University.







