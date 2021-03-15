Govt, FAO joint effort in ensuring food safety

Video
Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Recently, Bangladesh government and The United Nations' specialized body Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have jointly launched a programme to identify Food Safety Indicators (FSI) for Bangladesh. The aim of this project is to help Bangladesh in its pursuit to attain safe food for consumers. The organisation has also plan to pilot some FSI in Bangladesh. Through the pilot project the UN body will help Bangladesh to identify important FSI thereby, identifying areas requiring special attention. Definitely, FAO's initiatives will help Bangladesh to tackle food safety challenges in near future. We cordially welcome FAO's initiative.

However, it is important to mention that ensuring quality food to citizens is a constitutional obligation to the government. Eight years ago Bangladesh enacted a food safety law and six years ago the country established a food safety authority, aiming to ensure safe food for consumers. Unfortunately the presence of contaminants in food items has not been reduced yet, at a satisfactory level. Consequently, this food adulteration is posing serious health threat to the consumers.

Food contaminants, such as harmful parasites, bacteria, viruses, prions, chemicals or radioactive substances cause more than 200 diseases--ranging from infectious diseases to cancers. According to World Health Organization (WHO), food-borne diseases kill an estimated two million people annually across the world. It has been estimated by FAO that more than 150 million people suffer from illnesses and 175,000 people die of food borne diseases, in the South-East Asia Region annually.

Several causes have been identified behind the existing situation. Some unscrupulous businessmen violate laws in order to make more profit, by contaminating food items. There is no lab facility capable of analyzing trans-fat, no traceability mechanism in place to track food products and no effective mechanisms to deter bacteria from entering into the water and the food value chain. Ensuring traceability in milk and dairy products, eggs, and edible oils is particularly important for saving consumers from the danger of suffering from food-borne diseases.

Honest food labelling is crucial for food safety and labels should inform consumers about the ingredients in processed foods. Unluckily, in Bangladesh we do not have even a single lab that can analyze trans-fat in food. The presence of heavy metals in irrigation waters, chemical contaminants, and lack of proper food safety certification are matter of concern.

Hopefully, Bangladesh demonstrated its strong commitment for safe food by adopting different policies. Unluckily, due to different setbacks, none of the initiatives was completely successful. It is expected that, the recently initiated joint effort by Bangladesh government and FAO will overcome the existing setbacks in ensuring safe food for citizens.



