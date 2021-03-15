Video
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Transgender anchor shattered glass ceiling  

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Transgenders are recognised as a third gender by the government. Some of them have already been involved in some creative activities society through NGO and other philanthropist organizations. Recently, a transgender anchor has been appeared in the media. This is indeed a commendable example which needs to be followed by other transgender people.

In the streets of Dhaka city, we can see that transgender people are occupied with disgraceful works, extortion, prostitution etc. Actually their life is full of hurdles and thus they have to forcibly choose these professions. Society members always look down upon them.  No one respects them; even their family members abandon them.  

Nowadays, government is undertaking many initiatives where the third genders can contribute for the wellbeing of the society. Moreover, these third genders can be included effectively in creative technical works through local administration and ministry of social welfare. We believe that if nurture properly, this transgender community can be an asset for our country.  Like Tasnuva Anan Shishir, many of them have potential with need to be explored. The

We humbly urge the government and other relevant authorities to take some effective social welfare program for them. Like Shishir, other transgender can break the stereotypes.  

Zillur Rahman
Ganderia, Dhaka



