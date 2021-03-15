

Proper coordination is a must for waste management



Drainage management in a modern city works in a combination of both natural and artificial processes. On the one hand, the natural canals have been severely polluted and on the other hand, road, houses, factory have been constructed by filling those canals. According to experts, a city should have 20 to 25 per cent green areas and 10 to 15 per cent wetlands. There were such canals and reservoirs in Dhaka city for normal drainage but we have been destroying them day by day.



According to a study, in the main city of Dhaka, the concrete covered area is over 80 per cent where the water body is 5 per cent and the green is 10 per cent. From this study it is clear that the system of natural drainage is very miserable in Dhaka. According to a recent newspaper report, huge sewage in Dhaka city is being discharged into river and canal water without any purification. This is creating serious health and environmental risks. 175 crore litres of sewage is generated every day in Dhaka.



The government has been conducting vigorous operations to rescue river, canals and reservoirs in recent time. Experts believe that if such initiatives continue, it will be possible to increase the interconnection of Dhaka's canals and restore their proper flow. Solid waste often makes the drainage system ineffective so special attention should be paid to solid waste management. The canal must be cleared of illegal occupation at any cost otherwise development of drainage system is not possible. Public participation is needed to keep drainage and box culverts effective.



Recently, the National River Conservation Commission Act 2020 has been drafted which provides for maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment or a fine of taka 5 crore or both for grabbing and polluting rivers, canals and reservoirs. Drainage and manhole entrances are blocked due to pollution and solid waste and this halts excess water from flowing, so water logging occurs. There is a lack of effective waste management and maintenance and as a result sewers and natural canals have been filled with garbage.



There is a considerable lack of coordination among the agencies involved in drainage management. Unplanned urbanization and public unawareness have further exacerbated the problem. Regulators and switch gates often break down and are not repaired timely, increasing to problems. It is very important to determine and preserve the boundaries of natural canals and reservoirs and sinks. Drainage through natural canals instead of box culverts is more effective. It is important to establish Dhaka City Corporation Drainage Circle.



Plastic and polythene waste needs to be strictly prohibited. Regular excavation of rivers and canals around Dhaka and increase of navigability is necessary. There needs to be a high level technical committee to take care of these. Of the total drainage lines in Dhaka city, 385 km are under Dhaka WASA and about 2500 km are under Dhaka City Corporation. In addition, WASA is responsible for the maintenance of 26 canals of 74 km length and 10 km box culverts.



Various solid and heavy wastes accumulate on the surface of drains and in the mouths of canals which are not removed on time. Unfortunately, there is a lack of supervision. Occasionally illegal occupants are evicted and canals are decontaminated but after a while it returns to its former position. This requires strict monitoring and proper enforcement of the law. Large eviction operations have been carried out around the capital. There are guidelines for creating digital databases of all river, canals and reservoirs in the country.



About 6,250 tons of waste is generated in Dhaka city every day but in this megacity, modern, sustainable waste management has not yet emerged. Unwise disposal of waste has become a major threat to the environment and public health. Huge waste is generated every day in Dhaka city and the total waste cannot be collected by city corporations and this uncollected waste goes to rivers, canals, ponds and drains.



Dhaka North City mayor said, common people consider Dhaka's canals as dustbins and it is really difficult to decontaminate them if people are not aware. The mayor also said that without waste incineration, it would be difficult to control Dhaka's waste in the future. It is learned that there is a master plan to set up ecopark with two incineration plants for waste management.



Waste of Dhaka city is disposed in open landfill system which is not suitable for environment. A landfill site is a place where waste is accumulated for removal. There are several rules for building an ideal landfill site. In 1991 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formulated a number of policies for landfill sites. No reservoir can be kept within 30 meters of a landfill site and no drinking water tube well can be kept within 160 meters.



This rubbish gets mixed up in the canal and river water gradually. According to a World Bank study, Dhaka generates 7,000 metric tons of waste per day, of which 3,800 metric tons is dumped. Household waste is generated at 5950 metric tons. 560 grams of waste per capita is generated in this city every day. There are not enough cleaners in city corporations to remove such a huge amount of waste. From 2022 onwards, there will not be enough space to dump garbage at the Aminbazar landfill site. Therefore, it is necessary to take a master plan now for waste management in the coming days.



A lot of money is spent every year to reduce water logging in Dhaka city but it is not very effective due to lack of proper waste management and conservation. Dhaka city has more than 2200 kilometres of drainage. Necessary equipment and people are required to maintain this drainage system.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

BAF Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment













