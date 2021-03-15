Administrative conditions of Pakistan during Ayub period

His death rang the death knell also of the NDF. After his demise the NDF ceased to exist, for all practical purposes, as a forum of unity of democratic forces in the country. The divisive tendencies that had been lying low within the folds of opposition unity reared their ugly heads once the unifying presence of Suhrawardy was removed by the cold hands of Death. Almost all Pre-Martial Law political parties stood revived including the Awami League.



The beginning does not or cannot indicate the nature of an unfurling time period or its end. The start of the year 1964 was no exception. It could not even distantly signal what lay in store for either the country or me.



As developments in the national politics sceneries faintly sketched the reshaping and realignments of political forces taking place but 'as through a glass darkly'. One could distantly discern a rise in the tide of Bengali autonomist feelings in the politics of the country. Nevertheless, this was still like subdued background music. It was in this climate of change yet to fully emerge that we continued to live our youthful lives. My job as a business executive in the Mehar Industries continued in the same tempo. Routine visits to relevant government and business offices were made. These were useful for a closer view of fabled South Asian bureaucracy.



With the departure of the British colonial rulers the system seems to have suffered a jolt. The attempt to continue the administrative tradition of the British Raj through the elite corps Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (and in India in the form of the Indian Administrative Service, IAS) met with some success. Red tape contributed immensely to delay and complications. These had to be undone by "Tadbir or lobbying" by the private sector business. I was initiated in the art of lobbying with the help of the old boys' network at higher levels. As already mentioned, Mr M E Khan's links with the political, bureaucratic and business elites at the central and provincial levels were of substantial help.



On days when I did not have to be busy with visits outside I spent a quite day in the office planning and analyzing programmes. Needless to say there was time for chit-chat with colleagues' including Shejo mama Abdul Qayyum, Administrative Officer Enamul Karim and Chartered Accountant Nurul Islam, who later married my younger sister Nazma, Nargis. Once or twice a week we used to have our lunch in the office pooling the food items each one brought from homes.



On other days Shejo mama Qayyum and I used to take a short walk through a back lane that connected Mehar Industries in Karwanbazaar with Green Road to go for lunch at the Mannan Manzil, the two storied residence of my maternal grandfather, Nana, retired Headmaster of government schools Mr. Abdul Mannan Warsi. Grandmother Rokeya Mannan whom we called Lalbuji arranged to serve our lunch with affectionate care. Needless to say the meals tasted more delicious than our ordinary Tiffin in the office.



Father B M Rahman in 1963 was on deputation to the then East Pakistan Agricultural Development Corporation (EPADC). So, he moved along with all of us from the government flat in the Azimpur Estate to a rented house in the Sheikh Shaheb Bazaar lane adjacent to the Estate. The house was an old building with specious compound and garden. It was in this house that our elder son Nipu, Arif Ibne Mizan passed the first year of his life. It was also the place from where I appeared in the M.A final examination. This was the place from where I started attending office in the Mehar Industries.



An interesting event took place in this residence shortly after my MA examination. As far as I remember after a morning of lively chats with friends at a New Market restaurant I came home, had my lunch and took an afternoon nap. It was a holiday, so the sudden wake-up call from father was unexpected. He asked me to freshen-up and come to the drawing room to meet some guests.



When I went there I found an inspector of Police with a couple of his colleagues waiting there. Father said, "these gentlemen have come to speak with you. They are from the Lalbagh Police Station". The Inspector smiled and assured me that there was nothing to be disturbed. "We have come to ask you some routine questions as directed by our higher authorities. These questions relate to your political activities as you are a student's political leader". The questions they ask me were ordinary and routine as I replied to these questions my annoyance must have been clear to them.



The Inspector smiled again and said, "great political leaders have to face many hurdles and cross them with courage and patience. Gandhiji, Jinnah, Nehru and Subash Bose all braved many exacting ordeals. We have no doubt so will you. If you stick to your political career". They left after having tea and snacks. The implication of their visit was not clear to me until 1967 when adverse intelligence report put my job as a senior Lecturer in the Dhaka University in jeopardy. That, however, is a later story.

