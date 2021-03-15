

Bangladeshi immigrants and their socio-cultural identity in the US



Like other South Asian immigrant communities, the gateway to the United States opened for Bangladeshi immigrants after The Immigration and Naturalization Act passed in 1965. This act abolished the earlier quota system based on national origin and established a new immigration policy in the United States, based on reuniting immigrant families and attracting skilled labour.



On the other hand, historian Vivek Bald's award-winning book "Bengali Harlem and the Lost Histories of South Asian America," explores his research on Bengali Muslim male peddlers in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City in the early twentieth century. Based on mostly archived photographs, diaries, and interviews of their later generations, Bald unearths the unrecorded immigrant stories of these young Bengali males their assimilation into the larger cultural landscape of the United States through cross-racial affinities by marrying women of colour of Creole, Puerto Rican, and African-American origin. In fact, in the Bangladeshi enclave located at the Kensington area of Brooklyn borough in New York, still, there is the presence of older generations of Bangladeshi immigrants from different times who came here in the last century as sailors- by jumping off their ships and swimming to the shore of this land of dreams. Thereby, it seems oblivious that Bangladeshi presence in New York and the United States is not an event in recent times.



Bangladeshi diaspora and their spatial marking in New York initially started as part of the larger South Asian community enclaves and immigrants mostly from India and Pakistan. Till early 2000, the largest concentration of Bangladeshi-Americans living in New York used to live around a South Asian neighbourhood located at Jackson Heights district of Queens borough, called "Little India." As Bangladeshis gained their socio-spatial prominence as a South Asian community and gained their population quickly, they could create their own Bangladeshi enclaves in several boroughs of New York City, like in Brooklyn, Queens, and Bronx. Again, as the number of Bangladeshi immigrants has grown--their socio-cultural visibility became more identified through everyday spatial practices. For example, the Bangladeshi neighbourhood called Hillside in Queens borough is surrounded by grocery shops, restaurants, clothing shops, and business services like travel agencies, barbershops, immigration and visa services, and machine repair shops, which are owned by Bangladeshi immigrants. When I travel from my home in the Midwest to New York and walk by this Bangladeshi-American commercial strip located between 165th and 171st streets, I feel like I am walking somewhere in Bangladesh.



This sense of "being in Bangladesh" gets heightened by bold signage and banners on the shops written in Bangla, Bangladeshi-Americans around speaking in Bengali dialects and wearing clothes in their Bangladeshi style. On the nights before the Eids, these streets become festive to celebrate "chand raat" by playing loud Bengali music, selling and doing "mehendi" on the footpaths, decorating shop facades, and last-minute Eid shopping goes on amid this celebratory ambiance. Many second-generation Bangladeshi-Americans living in New York also celebrate their identity as Bangladeshis by taking part in these rejoicing moments.



The formation of Bangladeshi enclaves is not only limited to New York. Many New Yorker Bangladeshis have already shifted to other cities in the periphery, like Detroit and Buffalo, where they could find inexpensive housing and a more economical way of living compared to New York. The second-migration of these Bangladeshi-Americans has also created Bangladeshi ethnic enclaves within those city neighbourhoods, which were once crime-prone, and not considered "safe neighbourhoods to live." Bangladeshi immigrants bought the dilapidated houses from those areas and repaired them to excellent conditions, established commercial enterprises, and found their presence as a way to eradicate crime from the neighbourhoods. In this way, Bangladeshi immigrants are marking their existence as hard-working and beneficial new citizens who are coming in aid to improve the housing and other economic sectors of the United States and create a more diversified cultural landscape.



As a built environment scholar and a Bangladeshi immigrant in the United States, I acknowledge the commonness among South Asian communities' cultural landscapes from my experiences of visiting these ethnic enclaves in several metropolitan cities. I also recognize the changing socio-cultural conditions of these communities and their place construction process after a change in the domestic security and immigration policies of the United States towards the larger South Asian immigrant communities as an aftermath of the 9/11 attack.



This socio-cultural and political commonness of identity among the South Asian communities are also reflected in the research works of several South Asian scholars, such as Ashutosh, Mehta, Rangaswamy, Shukla, and Sen. Their extensive writing on the cultural landscape of these immigrant communities often mention the positive influence of multicultural ideas practiced in the United States in forming a distinctly South Asian ethnic immigrant identity. However, South Asian immigrant scholars mostly focus on the Indian-American communities as they are the largest population and most prominent in terms of performing identity, hence being reflected in the popular public culture here about the larger South Asian immigrant identity. While discussing the Bangladeshi immigrant cultural landscape in the United States, it is important not to forget our attachment to the larger South Asian immigrant identity.



Nevertheless, we Bangladeshi immigrants now hold a vital placement while discussing South Asian immigrant identity in the United States. This rising voice of Bangladeshi-American identity needs to be amplified by highlighting these Bangladeshi immigrant communities through the stories of their achievements and struggles.

The writer is a PhD Dissertator,

Adjunct Lecturer, and Distinguished Graduate Student Fellow (DGSF)

2020-2021 in the University of

Wisconsin-Milwaukee, United States









