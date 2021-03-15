Video
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Sri Lanka asks Amazon to remove bikinis and doormats featuring its flag

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

COLOMBO, Mar 14: Sri Lanka has asked retail giant Amazon to take down bikinis, briefs and doormats featuring the nation's lion flag from its site, authorities said Sunday, two days after it protested against the Chinese-made products.
The country is highly sensitive to what it sees as any misuse of its national flag, as well as Buddhist symbols.
Sri Lanka said it had lodged a formal protest with the online retailer and asked Chinese authorities to ensure an end to the manufacture and sale of similar           products.
"The company which marketed the product on Amazon was requested by letter from the embassy to immediately cease selling the doormats and any such products, misusing the Sri Lanka flag," the Sri Lankan embassy in China said in a statement.
Sri Lanka's embassy in Washington said it had also taken up the issue, and had complained to the US government over what it called a "violation of intellectual property rights" of the South Asian nation.
However, two days after Sri Lanka's intervention, dozens of retailers were still selling the flag-themed items.    -AFP


