Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:21 AM
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Medical workers conduct Covid-19 free rapid tests in front of a church in Athens on March 14. The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,649,334 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on March 14, 2021. photo : AFP

PARIS, Mar 14: These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
AstraZeneca struggles
Anglo/Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announces a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.
The blow comes as DR Congo became the latest country to suspend its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears. The World Health Organization has stressed that no causal link has been established between the vaccine and blood clotting.
Norway vaccine concerns
Norwegian health officials report three more cases of blood clots or brain haemorrhages in younger people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, but cannot yet say they were vaccine-related.
EU vaccine 'disparities' panned
Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia call for talks among EU leaders regarding "huge disparities" in the distribution of vaccines.
In a letter to European Union leaders, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has suggested some member nations may have signed "secret contracts" with vaccine companies to receive more doses than they were entitled to under EU-wide agreements.
Anger in Jordan
Jordan's health minister resigns after at least seven Covid-19 patients die Saturday when a hospital runs out of oxygen, triggering an outcry in the kingdom.
France aims for 10m                   vaccinated
France hopes to exceed its target of getting 10 million people vaccinated by mid-April, Prime Minister Jean Castex says, after the country's death toll passed 90,000 on Friday.
100m doses given in US
Health workers in the United States have administered more than 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, around 30 percent of the world's total of shots given so far.
Some 65.9 million people have received at least one dose in the world's hardest-hit country, while 35 million are now fully vaccinated, or 10.5 percent of the total population of 331 million.
Italy lockdown
Italy announces a partial lockdown for much of the country from Monday following a fresh surge in infections of coronavirus that will see schools, restaurants, bars and museums closed.
German protest restrictions
Demonstrations in several German cities protesting coronavirus restrictions attract thousands of people, despite warnings from the health authorities of a third wave of the virus.
2.6 million dead
More than 2.64 million people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak began in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.    -AFP


