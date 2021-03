A Myanmarese soldier, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally







A Myanmarese soldier, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally to India, looks out from the balcony of a temporary shelter at an undisclosed location in India's northeastern state of Mizoram on March 13. Scores of Myanmar policemen and their families have now fled to India, security officials said on March 12, with one officer telling AFP that the authorities are "beating and torturing" protesters. photo : AFP