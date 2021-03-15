Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000: Monitor

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

BEIRUT, Mar 14: The overall death toll for Syria's civil war has reached 388,652 since it began a decade ago this month, a war monitor said on Sunday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the figures includes almost 117,388 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.
Attacks by the Syrian regime and allied militia forces accounted for the majority of civilian deaths, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on sources inside Syria for its reports.
The Observatory's previous tally was issued in December and stood at more than 387,000.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 2020 saw the lowest annual death toll since the war began with just over 10,000 deaths.
Battles slowed this year as a ceasefire held in northwestern Syria and attention turned to containing the coronavirus pandemic.
The Observatory also documented at least 16,000 deaths in government prisons and detention centres since the conflict erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
It said, however, that the real number was likely higher because its tally does no include 88,000 people believed to have died of torture in regime prisons.
Today the Damascus government controls more than 60 percent of Syria after a string of Russia-backed victories against jihadists and rebels since 2015.
Among the regions still beyond its reach are the last rebel enclave of Idlib in the northwest, Turkish-held areas along the northern border, and northeastern parts of the country held by US-backed Kurdish forces.
The war has forced more than half the country's pre-war population to flee their homes.
Some 200,000 people have gone missing, according to the war       monitor.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bus carrying president attacked
Dozens of Russian deputies held
CAR votes amid tight security
Sri Lanka asks Amazon to remove bikinis and doormats featuring its flag
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
A Myanmarese soldier, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally
India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt ‘violated’
UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft