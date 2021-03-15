Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Cop suspended by election body over Mamata’s injury  at Nandigram

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: The police officer in charge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security when she was injured during a visit to the state's Nandigram, just weeks before the elections, has been suspended by the Election Commission.
"Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee," the Election Commission said, soon after declaring that the incident was an accident and not attack.
The Commission, which held a meeting to discuss the issue after receiving a report on Friday, pointed out lapses on part of the Chief Minister's security personnel.
Security was "not properly handled" and the Chief Minister's security protocol was violated, the Commission said.
Mamata Banerjee, who has Z-Plus security, has to travel in a bullet-proof car, but she was not. Instead, the security in-charge was sitting in the bullet-proof car, the Commission said.
On Wednesday, Ms Banerjee had said she was pushed by four or five people against her car and had the door shut on her, during her visit to Nandigram. There were no police personnel around her at the time, she had said.
The next day, however, she made no reference to the attack, saying instead, "It is true that I was very badly hurt yesterday and that I have a foot injury, a bone injury and in the ligament and I had pain in my head and chest as a result of the injury".
"I was greeting people from the car bonnet and a huge pressure came....and the car crushed my foot," said the 66-year-old, who has been back on the campaign trail in a wheelchair.
Her party, the ruling Trinamool Congress, however, had blamed it squarely on the Election Commission's move to replace the state police chief.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bus carrying president attacked
Dozens of Russian deputies held
CAR votes amid tight security
Sri Lanka asks Amazon to remove bikinis and doormats featuring its flag
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
A Myanmarese soldier, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally
India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt ‘violated’
UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft