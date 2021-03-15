75 shops burnt in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Mar 14: A total of 75 shops were gutted by fire at Alxendar Bazar in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The fire might have originated from an electric short circuit in the market at around 5am and soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

Being informed, three units of fire fighting units rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after one and a half hours of frantic efforts, said Ramgati Fire Service and Civil Defence In-Charge Khokan Mazumdar.

The affected shop owners claimed that the estimated loss caused by the fire is about Tk 1 crore.