Protection of Khiru River demanded

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Mar 14: With the demand of protecting the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district, different programmes including a rally and a human chain were organised on Sunday.

On the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers-2021, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) arranged the programmes.

Under the initiative of BAPA's Bhaluka Zonal Office, these programmes were held on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Bus Stand Monument area.

Later, through Upazila Nirbahi Officer, a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner.

After the human chain programme, a roadside meeting was also held. It was presided over by Member Secretary of BAPA's Bhaluka unit Kamrul Hasan, and Member Asaduzzaman Suman moderated it.












