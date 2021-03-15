Video
Home Countryside

Protection of Khiru River demanded

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Mar 14: With the demand of protecting the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district, different programmes including a rally and a human chain were organised on Sunday.
On the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers-2021, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) arranged the programmes.
Under the initiative of BAPA's Bhaluka Zonal Office, these programmes were held on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Bus Stand Monument area.
Later, through Upazila Nirbahi Officer, a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner.
After the human chain programme, a roadside meeting was also held. It was presided over by Member Secretary of BAPA's Bhaluka unit Kamrul Hasan, and  Member Asaduzzaman Suman moderated it.


