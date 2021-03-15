40 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 40 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Bogura and Noakhali, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 34 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.

Of the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested five people on charge of gambling in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Rashedul Islam, 52, son of Dabir Uddin, and Nahidul Islam, 47, son of Dabir Uddin Akanda, of Brikrishna Village; Abdur Rashid, 45, son of Akbar Ali of Kumira Village; Muktar Hossain, 40, son of Abul Kashem of Matihansh Village; and Atikur Rahman, 34, son of Mozahar Ali of Baruipara Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Kumira Police Investigation Centre led by Sub-Inspector Amzadul Haque conducted a drive in Kumira Village at night and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday.

NOAKHALI: A man was arrested in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday on charge of posting a photo of him on Facebook holding a firearm.

Arrested Mahin Uddin Babu, 25, is a resident of Paschim Aujbalia Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Babu uploaded his picture on social media where a firearm was shown in his hand.

Police kept a close eye on him for few days. Later, they raided his house at early house and arrested him along with an LG and a bullet.

Sudharam Model PS OC Md Shahed Uddin said an arms case was filed against Babu.

He was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.









