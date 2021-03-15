Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Nandigram

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Mar 14: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Mainul Islam, 30, was the son of Abdul Karim of Gutia Village in Singra Upazila of Natore. He lived in a mess in Rahman Nagar and worked in a pharmacy in the upazila.

Police sources said Mainul took poison at night.

As he did not respond on Sunday morning, the owner of the mess broke the door of the room and found his body.

Being informed, police recovered the body with a suicide note beside it.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this connection















