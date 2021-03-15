2 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Two people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, on Sunday.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A day-labourer was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Habib Mir, 60, son of Wahab Ali Mir, a resident of Indurkani Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a brick-laden truck and a battery-run easy-bike were collided head-on in Bypass intersection area on the Bangabandhu Road at at noon, which left Habib Mir dead on the spot and nine passengers of the easy-bike injured.

The injured were taken to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex and Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the truck driver who fled the scene soon after the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the municipal town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wahed, 60, son of late Abdul Jabbar Mandol, a resident of Hichmi Mandol Para Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said a motorcycle carrying Wahed collided head-on with another in Harail intersection area at around 10:30am, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.



















