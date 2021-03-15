Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bangabandhu’s birthday programs in Khulna

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 14: Different programs were chalked out in the district to celebrate the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on March 17.
The district administration, Khulna City Corporation and District Unit of Awami League (AL) have chalked out the programmes with health guidelines due to coronavirus pandemic.
The day will be heralded by 31-gun salutes on the Khulna Police Line Ground in the city at dawn.
Then the national flag will be hoisted atop all government and non-government office buildings, and wreaths be placed by the people on the sculpture of Bangabandhu here.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the architect of independence and his family members.
Improved diet will be served at all hospitals, orphanages, and jail to mark the day.
State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion.
Roads will be decorated with colourful banners and festoons while the city will hold a festive look.
The entire city will be illuminated and fireworks will be in the evening.
A discussion meeting and a cultural programme will also be organised at Khulna Shilpakala Academy.
 Local administration will arrange an essay and art competition for children on the occasion.
To mark the day, AL leaders and activists will organise elaborate programmes including placing wreath on Bangabandhu's sculpture on the Khulna Betar premises and bringg out a colourful rally from New Market area in the city.
Afterwards, a children gathering and a discussion meeting will be held in the auditorium of Khulna Women's College.
Khulna Divisional Information Office will screen documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu in the city's Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park while a week-long exhibition on books of Bangabandhu and Liberation War  will be taken place in all upazilas of the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A human chain was formed on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway
75 shops burnt in Laxmipur
Protection of Khiru River demanded
40 detained on different charges in three districts
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Nandigram
2 killed in road mishaps in two districts
Bangabandhu’s birthday programs in Khulna
2 electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft