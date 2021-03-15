Bangabandhu’s birthday programs in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 14: Different programs were chalked out in the district to celebrate the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on March 17.

The district administration, Khulna City Corporation and District Unit of Awami League (AL) have chalked out the programmes with health guidelines due to coronavirus pandemic.

The day will be heralded by 31-gun salutes on the Khulna Police Line Ground in the city at dawn.

Then the national flag will be hoisted atop all government and non-government office buildings, and wreaths be placed by the people on the sculpture of Bangabandhu here.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the architect of independence and his family members.

Improved diet will be served at all hospitals, orphanages, and jail to mark the day.

State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion.

Roads will be decorated with colourful banners and festoons while the city will hold a festive look.

The entire city will be illuminated and fireworks will be in the evening.

A discussion meeting and a cultural programme will also be organised at Khulna Shilpakala Academy.

Local administration will arrange an essay and art competition for children on the occasion.

To mark the day, AL leaders and activists will organise elaborate programmes including placing wreath on Bangabandhu's sculpture on the Khulna Betar premises and bringg out a colourful rally from New Market area in the city.

Afterwards, a children gathering and a discussion meeting will be held in the auditorium of Khulna Women's College.

Khulna Divisional Information Office will screen documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu in the city's Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park while a week-long exhibition on books of Bangabandhu and Liberation War will be taken place in all upazilas of the district.





















