Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:20 AM
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Magura, on Saturday.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalganj Municipality of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Rana Mia, 22, son of Wahid Mia, a resident of the municipality.
Local sources said Rana came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a cable line in Alepur Village at night, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Abdul Awal confirmed the incident.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A young man was electrocuted in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Md Raihan Kazi, 28, son of Kuddus Kazi, was a resident of Chalimia Village under Babukhali Union in the upazila. He worked as a lineman.
Local sources said Raihan came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the area at around 6:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body.
Lineman Jabibur Rahman and Rajapur Sub Station Line Technician Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.


