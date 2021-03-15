

Two bridges turn useless for deplorable road at Dhobaura

According to field sources, most parts of the three kilometre road ranging from Batihala Bazar to Bedgachhia Government Primary School are broken; as a result, commuters have to suffer seriously; and though in the dry season, the communication is possible somehow, it becomes difficult in the rainy season causing untold public suffering.

The bridges are located in the middle of Chhichwa and Nidoya beels (water bodies) at the link of Kalinagar and Bedgachhia villages in Pourakandulia Union of the upazila.

The road gets submerged during the rainy season. Due to its deplorable condition, two bridges have been turned useless.

Numerous people of several villages including Bedgachhia, Baharvita, Kalinagar, Rawti, Gopinpur, and Purbo Batihala are suffering because of the bad road. Besides, students of Bedgachhia Government High School and two madrasas are also suffering.

A teacher in Kalinagar Village Hafizur Rahman Suzan said, students have to witness trouble to communicate through the road.

