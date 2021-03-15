Three die after inhaling toxic gas in Bhola

BHOLA, Mar 14: Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas of a septic tank at a cyclone shelter centre in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shamim, 23, Rakib, 24, and Alauddin, 48.

Local sources said the three workers died after inhaling toxic gas when they got down inside the tank of the cyclone shelter in Dakshin Chanchra village at around 11am.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered their bodies from the septic tank.

Tajumuddin Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pallab Kumar Hazra confirmed the incident.
















