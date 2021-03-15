Atletico held by 10-man Getafe as Benzema double saves Real

MADRID, MAR 14: Atletico Madrid slipped up again in La Liga on Saturday as they failed to break down 10-man Getafe in a goalless draw that gives further encouragement to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race.

Real Madrid had earlier come from behind to beat Elche 2-1 thanks to a late double from Karim Benzema, with Atletico's stalemate meaning the gap is down to six points between the city rivals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, can move to within four points of the leaders by beating bottom club Huesca on Monday night.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men when Allan Nyom was sent off in the 70th minute before Luis Suarez hit the post and Moussa Dembele twice went close during a period of sustained Atletico pressure.

But they failed to find the finishing touch, meaning Diego Simeone's side have now won only two of their last seven games in all competitions, with a trip to Chelsea up next on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Atletico will be attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge.

"We did everything we could but the ball wouldn't go in. We have to take a point," said goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

"It was the game I expected," said Simeone. "A point is still a step forwards."

Nyom was sent off for a high tackle on Renan Lodi, with referee Jose Sanchez needing only one look at the replay to decide a yellow card needed to be upgraded to a red.

Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out and with 20 minutes left and a man extra, Atletico poured forward.

Dembele shot from close range but was denied by David Soria while Lodi made a mess of finishing Suarez's cross to the back post. -AFP







