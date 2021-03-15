Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Atletico held by 10-man Getafe as Benzema double saves Real

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

MADRID, MAR 14: Atletico Madrid slipped up again in La Liga on Saturday as they failed to break down 10-man Getafe in a goalless draw that gives further encouragement to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race.
Real Madrid had earlier come from behind to beat Elche 2-1 thanks to a late double from Karim Benzema, with Atletico's stalemate meaning the gap is down to six points between the city rivals.
Barcelona, meanwhile, can move to within four points of the leaders by beating bottom club Huesca on Monday night.
Getafe were reduced to 10 men when Allan Nyom was sent off in the 70th minute before Luis Suarez hit the post and Moussa Dembele twice went close during a period of sustained Atletico pressure.
But they failed to find the finishing touch, meaning Diego Simeone's side have now won only two of their last seven games in all competitions, with a trip to Chelsea up next on Wednesday in the Champions League.
Atletico will be attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge.
"We did everything we could but the ball wouldn't go in. We have to take a point," said goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
"It was the game I expected," said Simeone. "A point is still a step forwards."
Nyom was sent off for a high tackle on Renan Lodi, with referee Jose Sanchez needing only one look at the replay to decide a yellow card needed to be upgraded to a red.
Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out and with 20 minutes left and a man extra, Atletico poured forward.
Dembele shot from close range but was denied by David Soria while Lodi made a mess of finishing Suarez's cross to the back post.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City's rich reserves see off Fulham to stretch lead
Atletico held by 10-man Getafe as Benzema double saves Real
Rashid delivers best, Afghanistan level series
DPL to resume in May in T20 format
Pakistan Under-19 team to visit Bangladesh in April
Asian Champions Trophy likely from Oct 30
Tigers sweep Wolves 4-0 after Joy's maiden List-A ton
Rubel hopeful to break jinx in NZ


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft