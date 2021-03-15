DPL to resume in May in T20 format

Ending the speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed

that Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the most coveted cricket tournament of the country, will roll on to the ground in

May 6 this year and the league will be held in T20 format instead of 50-over affair.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of the BCB, confirmed the news, saying that the league will be held in two phases.

The first part of the league will run from May 6-10 and it will remain stop 25 days for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and the Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. After the departure of Sri Lanka, the next part of the league will be held from May 31-June 17.

"After a meeting with the 12 participating clubs of the DPL, we decided to start the league on May 6," Kazi Inam Ahmed said here today after a meeting.

"We haven't enough time at hands. For the time being, we have got two windows and we'll run the league in those period. As we all have reached a consensus that the league will be held in T20 format."

"The DPL was postponed in March last year after one round due to the outbreak of Covid-19," Kazi Inam said, adding that the a match that was held in the last year will be considered as abandoned.

We will start the league afresh, he continued.

There will be no Inter Club players transfer as the player will be available for the clubs who roped in them in the last year's transfer market.

Most of the clubs had already paid the 30-40 percent amount of payment of the players, according to Kazi Inam.

"The clubs will get those players, whom they signed last year since most of the clubs had already paid the 30-40 percent amount of the payment. So we decided there will be no new transfer. This will be a new league in which there will be super league and relegation league like the way we used to run DPL," Inam explained.

While a season of DPL was abandoned, much to frustration of the players, The CCDM chairman further said that they in fact are organising a league, considering the players financial matter.

"We are organising the league, considering the players interest. The players told us that they want to play the league and they would play the league even

if their remuneration is reduced," he said.

"While we've to consider the interest of the players, we at the same time should consider the interest of the clubs, who are financially troubled now due to the Covid-19 situation. We are in doubt whether the sponsors would respond positively. Considering all those matters, we would take a decision by discussing with the board president that how much adjustment [in financial matter] we'll do," Kazi Inam concluded. -BSS







