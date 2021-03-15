Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

DPL to resume in May in T20 format

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Ending the speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed
that Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the most coveted cricket tournament of the country, will roll on to the ground in
May 6 this year and the league will be held in T20 format instead of 50-over affair.
Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of the BCB, confirmed the news, saying that the league will be held in two phases.
The first part of the league will run from May 6-10 and it will remain stop 25 days for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and the Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. After the departure of Sri Lanka, the next part of the league will be held from May 31-June 17.
"After a meeting with the 12 participating clubs of the DPL, we decided to start the league on May 6," Kazi Inam Ahmed said here today after a meeting.
"We haven't enough time at hands. For the time being, we have got two windows and we'll run the league in those period. As we all have reached a consensus that the league will be held in T20 format."
"The DPL was postponed in March last year after one round due to the outbreak of Covid-19," Kazi Inam said, adding that the a match that was held in the last year will be considered as abandoned.
We will start the league afresh, he continued.
There will be no Inter Club players transfer as the player will be available for the clubs who roped in them in the last year's transfer market.
Most of the clubs had already paid the 30-40 percent amount of payment of the players, according to Kazi Inam.
"The clubs will get those players, whom they signed last year since most of the clubs had already paid the 30-40 percent amount of the payment. So we decided there will be no new transfer. This will be a new league in which there will be super league and relegation league like the way we used to run DPL," Inam explained.
While a season of DPL was abandoned, much to frustration of the players, The CCDM chairman further said that they in fact are organising a league, considering the players financial matter.
"We are organising the league, considering the players interest. The players told us that they want to play the league and they would play the league even
if their remuneration is reduced," he said.
"While we've to consider the interest of the players, we at the same time should consider the interest of the clubs, who are financially troubled now due to the Covid-19 situation. We are in doubt whether the sponsors would respond positively. Considering all those matters, we would take a decision by discussing with the board president that how much adjustment [in financial matter] we'll do," Kazi Inam concluded.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City's rich reserves see off Fulham to stretch lead
Atletico held by 10-man Getafe as Benzema double saves Real
Rashid delivers best, Afghanistan level series
DPL to resume in May in T20 format
Pakistan Under-19 team to visit Bangladesh in April
Asian Champions Trophy likely from Oct 30
Tigers sweep Wolves 4-0 after Joy's maiden List-A ton
Rubel hopeful to break jinx in NZ


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft