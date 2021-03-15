Pakistan Under-19 team to visit Bangladesh in April

Pakistan Under-19 team is set to

visit Bangladesh in April this year for a four-dayer and a five-match one-day series. The series is scheduled to

start on May 11 with the lone four-day game.

The Pakistan youths will arrive

in Bangladesh in the last week of April after which they will stay quarantine. During the quarantine period, they will have the opportunity to practice at

limited scale.

Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) national game development manager confirmed the Pakistan's tour in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh youths however will be in Noida, India, during when Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh. In Noida, Bangladesh Under-19team is slated to play a solitary four-day game and a five-match one-day series against Afghanistan. They will return to the country on May 5.

Bangladesh's departure from the country for Noida was deferred to 10 days. The young Tigers now leave the country on March 20, subject to the clearance of Afghanistan.

India's Noida is the adopted home venue for Afghanistan team at this moment. But the strict quarantine rule of India basically forced them to defer the schedule of the series against Bangladesh.

Since the series is deferred, the two boards are in discussion now to cut the four-dayer game and play only five-match one-day series.

Meanwhile, the BCB mulls to organize a tri-nation one-day series including the Under-19 team of India and Afghanistan in November as part of the preparation for Under-19 World Cup.

The Under-19 team's camp c

urrently is going on with 22 cricketers at Mirpur. -BSS







