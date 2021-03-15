Video
Int’l Hockey in Mujib Year

Asian Champions Trophy likely from Oct 30

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) had proposed Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) a new scheduled for the Asian Champions Trophy recently. The governing body of Asian hockey proposed BHF to arrange the international event from the 30th of October to eighth of November.
BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yusuf said media that they received the proposal from AHF on Friday. He said, "We will decide about the matter soon and will let you know everything."
BHF had a plan to arrange two international hockey events in the country in celebration of the birth century of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. These tournaments were postponed and rescheduled quite a few times now, due to the ongoing pandemic that hampered all sectors globally.
The hockey players in red and green outfits are waiting to take part in
Asian Champions Trophy for the first time. The country is getting this honour for being the host of this prestigious event.
The Asian Champions Trophy was scheduled to be held in November last year. Since the condition was not improved, the AHF postponed the event till January 2021.  Later it was postponed till March and now the authority of Asian Hockey is willing to arrange it in October this year. Still, nothing is certain at this moment.


