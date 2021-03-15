Tigers sweep Wolves 4-0 after Joy's maiden List-A ton



Bangladesh Emerging Team pose for a photo on March 14 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after winning the One-Day series 4-0 against Ireland Wolves photo: BCB

Visitors preferred to chase winning the toss earlier in the morning and got a colossal target of 261 after daddy-hundred from Bangladesh batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy. It is the first ever List-A century for Joy. He hammered travelling bowlers almost all through the inning to pile up 123 runs. His 135 ball's batting logline articulated by three maximums and nine shots to found the rope.

Skipper Saif Hasan was the first man to got scoring three runs. Joy then stood 49-run 2nd wicket partnership with Parvez Hasan Emon, 45 run's 3rd wicket joint venture with Towhid Hridoy, 31-run 4th wicket's collaboration with Shahadat Hossain [3], 23 run's 5th wickets' accumulated collections with Shamim Hossain and 71 runs combine amassing pairing with Maidul Islam Ankon. Emon scored 41 runs while Ankon gathered 33 as hosts posted 260 runs on the board before being wrapped-up in the 4th delivery of the ultimate over.

Mark Adair hauled three wickets while Ruhan Pretorius and Harry Tector shared two wickets each.

Chasing 261, Ireland opener Peter Chase departed for a golden duck while skipper Tector could manage six runs only. Stephen Doheny and Adair however, were right on the money but a little short for the triumph. Doheny cut down at 81 and Adair missed a fifty for five runs. The duo summed-up 97 runs at the 2nd wicket's stand.

None of the rest Irish batter but wicketkeeper Neil Rock could show resistance against Tigers fiery orbs. His 35 off 38 was hardly enough to seize a victory from Tigers' paw as Wolves fall five shorts than Bangladesh's total.

Saif hunted three Irish wickets while Tanvir Islam and Shofikul Islam took two wickets apiece. Rajiur Rahman Raja and Shamim shared rest two wickets between them.

Before Sunday, the 1st match of the series was abandoned after one of the touring team members tested positive for Covid-19. Emerging Tigers clinched the next three matches by 4 wickets, 6 wickets and 8 wickets respectively. They also crunched visiting Ireland Wolves by innings and 23 runs in the one-off unofficial Test before 50-over series.

Two sides will engage on March 17 in a T20 battle and Irish boys will leave Bangladesh without playing the very last match of the tour and 2nd T20 match, which was scheduled to be held on March 18.They decided to skip the game to avoid 14-day quarantine.

They were supposed to return Ireland via UAE, which is a red-listed Covid-19 affected country. According to Irish health policy, anybody travelling a red listed country has to perform 14-day mandatory quarantine. Cricket Ireland wants to avoid it. So, they decided to fly one day earlier to take a pause in a non-red listed country.









