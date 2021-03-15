

Rubel hopeful to break jinx in NZ

Bangladesh failed to win any game in New Zealand despite playing 26 matches (13 ODIs, 9 Tests and 4 T20s) across the format.

"The team that we got, I think, we have the ability [to turn the things]," Rubel said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in which he was interviewed by his fellow paceman Shoriful Islam.

"The most important thing is to adjust with the wicket. If everyone executes the plan well and bowl well and give their best, I hope there will be good something for us." Terming Rubel as one of the most successful bowlers against New Zealand, Shoriful asked Rubel how desperate he is this time around to give his best in this series?

Rubel answered: "I know there is high hope on me. If I get the opportunity, I'll give my hundred percent. I will try to remember the good memory that I had against New Zealand. And at the same, I will try to execute the plan, set by the team management. I'm keen to do well and I will try my level best."

"New Zealand always prepares sporting wicket. There will be help for the batsmen but if the bowlers can land the ball in right areas, they will be successful. I think the bowler should follow the team rules," he added.

Rubel also asked some questions to the young pacer Shoriful who is touring the country for the first time in his life.

According to Shoriful, he needs to maintain the right line and length if he wants to be successful in this wicket.

"Wicket looks very good and high scoring. If you give width, you will be punished, so you have to maintain the right line and length," Shoriful said.

Shoriful also revealed his plan to Rubel saying that he will try to bowl wicket to wicket and swung it subtly.

"The preparation is good but I know it will be tough because New Zealand is always very strong at their den. I will try to execute the plan well."

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals in this tour.

The Tigers will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 am.

The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1.

The second and third T20 starts at 12 pm (Bangladesh tim). -BSS









Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain was optimistic to break the defeat curse in New Zealand this time, stating that they are more confident than the previous time and they have the ability to turn the things around.Bangladesh failed to win any game in New Zealand despite playing 26 matches (13 ODIs, 9 Tests and 4 T20s) across the format."The team that we got, I think, we have the ability [to turn the things]," Rubel said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in which he was interviewed by his fellow paceman Shoriful Islam."The most important thing is to adjust with the wicket. If everyone executes the plan well and bowl well and give their best, I hope there will be good something for us." Terming Rubel as one of the most successful bowlers against New Zealand, Shoriful asked Rubel how desperate he is this time around to give his best in this series?Rubel answered: "I know there is high hope on me. If I get the opportunity, I'll give my hundred percent. I will try to remember the good memory that I had against New Zealand. And at the same, I will try to execute the plan, set by the team management. I'm keen to do well and I will try my level best.""New Zealand always prepares sporting wicket. There will be help for the batsmen but if the bowlers can land the ball in right areas, they will be successful. I think the bowler should follow the team rules," he added.Rubel also asked some questions to the young pacer Shoriful who is touring the country for the first time in his life.According to Shoriful, he needs to maintain the right line and length if he wants to be successful in this wicket."Wicket looks very good and high scoring. If you give width, you will be punished, so you have to maintain the right line and length," Shoriful said.Shoriful also revealed his plan to Rubel saying that he will try to bowl wicket to wicket and swung it subtly."The preparation is good but I know it will be tough because New Zealand is always very strong at their den. I will try to execute the plan well."Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals in this tour.The Tigers will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 am.The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1.The second and third T20 starts at 12 pm (Bangladesh tim). -BSS