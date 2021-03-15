Video
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Home Back Page

BD, Sweden to work together on renewable energy, climate change

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and Sweden will work together on various issues related to the country's renewable energy, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, various development activities and climate change.  
Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh expressed his firm commitment to work together on these issues in a bilateral meeting with Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md  Shahab Uddin in the meeting room of the ministry on Sunday.
They also discussed cooperation with Bangladesh in other areas including ecosystem management, sustainable environment, conservation of biodiversity including terrestrial and aquatic animals, management of medical waste, control of various types of pollution, tackling the effects of climate change on Bangladesh.  
During the discussion, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde, Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Joint Secretary ( Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Director of the Department of Environment (Climate Change and International Convention) Mirza Shawkat Ali and senior officials of the ministry and the Swedish embassy were present.
Referring to the celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the Minister of Environment Md. Shahab Uddin greets Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh.  He said, 'Sweden is one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh.  Friendly and cooperative relations have existed between the two countries since Sweden recognized Bangladesh after independence.  He recalled with gratitude the various projects implemented in Bangladesh with the funding of the Swedish government.  The minister said his ministry has planted 10 million saplings across the country on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will play an important role in protecting the environment.
The Environment Minister said the present government is working sincerely to address the effects of climate change and control environmental pollution.



