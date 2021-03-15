MP Nizam Hazari, family test Covid-19 positive  

FENI, Mar 14: Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP of Feni-2 constituency, his wife and daughter have been infected with coronavirus.

All of them are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, said Shahid Khandaker, office secretary of Feni district unit of Awami League.

MP Nizam, his wife Nurjahan Begum Nasrin and daughter Snigdha Hazari are doing well, he said.

The lawmaker also sought doa from the country's people for their quick recovery.

Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 cases continued to pass the 1,000-mark for the last four days with the country reporting 1,014 new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Twelve more Covid-19-related deaths were reported during the period, putting the mortality rate at 1.53%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily percentage of people testing positive for the virus surged past 5% a few days back after a month of downtrend. The infection rate stood at 6.26% on Saturday after a slight fall from 6.62% on Friday. -UNB







