Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MP Nizam Hazari, family test Covid-19 positive  

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

FENI, Mar 14: Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP of Feni-2 constituency, his wife and daughter have been infected with coronavirus.
All of them are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, said Shahid Khandaker, office secretary of Feni district unit of Awami League.
MP Nizam, his wife Nurjahan Begum Nasrin and daughter Snigdha Hazari are doing well, he said.
The lawmaker also sought doa from the country's people for their quick recovery.
Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 cases continued to pass the 1,000-mark for the last four days with the country reporting 1,014 new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday     morning.
Twelve more Covid-19-related deaths were reported during the period, putting the mortality rate at 1.53%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily percentage of people testing positive for the virus surged past 5% a few days back after a month of downtrend. The infection rate stood at 6.26% on Saturday after a slight fall from 6.62% on Friday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, Sweden to work together on renewable energy, climate change
MP Nizam Hazari, family test Covid-19 positive  
Agencies demand to exclude penalty clause
SC upholds HC order on shutting down illegal Ctg brick kilns
Border with BD to be sealed if BJP returns to power in Assam
Separated conjoined twins Rabeya, Rokeya return home from CMH
Case filed against Quader Mirza, 163 others
Look after Biman aircraft, improve service: PM


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft