Agencies demand to exclude penalty clause

Terming some provisions of the proposed Hajj and Umrah Act as undemocratic, leaders of a section of the members of HAAB (Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh) under the banner of Democratic United Front (DUF) demanded exclusion of the provisions of penalty of Tk 50 lakh and confiscation of properties of agencies for violation of the law.

The demand was placed at a press conference of the front held on Sunday at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium. Front leader and former HAAB President Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan presented the keynote paper.

HAAB leaders Dr Abdullah Al Naser, freedom fighter Tajul Islam, Aslam Khan, Ruhul Amin Mintoo and Abdus Salam Aref were also present on the occasion.

Sobhan Bhuiyan urged the Prime Minister to interfere on the matter and exclude the provision from the new law. Otherwise, they will announce tougher protest programmes as part of mass campaign against the proposed law, which was cleared by the Cabinet recently.

