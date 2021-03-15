Video
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:18 AM
Home Back Page

SC upholds HC order on shutting down illegal Ctg brick kilns

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a High Court order that asked he government to shut down all illegal brick kilns in Chattogram.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after rejecting a petition filed by 18 brick kilns owners, seeking a stay on the HC order.
Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru appeared for the brick kiln owner's while lawyer Manzil Murshid stood for the writ petition.
Lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru prayed to the apex court to stay the HC order saying that his clients have invested crores of taka for running the brick kilns where thousands of people are working.
If the brickfields shut down, they will face huge losses, the lawyer said.
Opposing the argument lawyer Manzil Murshid told the court that the brick kilns have no valid license.
On January 31, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibor Rahman Mia and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah, directed the authorities concerned to shut down all brick kilns that do not have license.
The HC also asked to file an affidavit after closing all the illegal brick kilns including 71 others which were fined previously by the mobile courts.
Last year, on December 14, the HC ordered to shut down all illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within a week to prevent pollution.
It also ordered them to submit a list to the court within 30 days of those authorized brick kilns which are using soil of hills and arable land for making bricks and using wood as fuel in the kilns.
The court also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the inaction of the government in shutting down illegal brick kilns would not be declared illegal.


