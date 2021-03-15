Video
Home Back Page

Killing In Basurhat

Case filed against Quader Mirza, 163 others

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Noakhali, Mar 14: A case has been filed with Noakhali Magistrate Court against 164 people including Basurhat Municipality Mayor Quader Mirza over killing of Sramik League activist Alauddin.
Emdad Hossain, younger brother of Alauddin, lodged the case with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate HM Mosleuddin Nizam at 1:00pm naming Quader Mirza as the prime accused.
After the hearing, the plaintiff took cognizance of the allegations. The court ordered Mir Jahedul Haque Rony Officer-in-Charge (OC) Companiganj Police Station to inform the court with 15 days whether there was any case. The complainant's younger brother Shahadat Hossain has also been made accused No2 in the case. Quader Mirza's son Mirza Mashruk has been made accused among others.  
Advocate Harunur Rashid Hawlader, lawyer of the plaintiff, said the case was filed accusing 164 people and unidentified 50 to 60 others with the Cognisance Court No-4.
While talking to journalists on the court premises, the plaintiff's counsel Harunur Rashid Howlader said the court accepted the case and asked to present the National Identity Card of the plaintiff.
A CNG-run auto-rickshaw drive Alauddin, 32, was shot dead while 30 others sustained injuries during a deadly clash between two rival factions of Awami League in Basurhat municipality area under Companiganj upazila on March 9.
Of the injured, 12 suffered bullet wound injuries.  Police, however, have filed a case against 248 persons over the clash.
Earlier on Thursday night, when Emdad Hossain went to the Companiganj Police Station for lodging a complaint naming 164 people and accusing 50 to 60 others, police did not record the complaint saying that it would have to be corrected.


