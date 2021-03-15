Video
Look after Biman aircraft, improve service: PM

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked all concerned at Biman Bangladesh Airlines to take good care of all the aircraft in its fleet and ensure better passenger service.
"Sixteen new aircraft have been procured with public money, and there're now 21 aircraft in Biman's fleet. These should be kept safe alongside providing better services to passengers. I'm asking you to give special attention to all this," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the two new aircraft -- "Akash Tori" and "Shwetbalaka" -- at the VVIP Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, aiming to increase flight frequencies and expand the services of the national flag carrier, particularly on domestic routes. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said all those involved with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which represents Bangladesh in the world, have to remember that the country was liberated with the blood of millions of martyrs.
Talking about the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, she said the government is setting up this ultramodern terminal with a view to handling wide-bodied planes in the country and improve the services to passengers.    -UNB


