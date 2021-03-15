Video
Home Back Page

Abrar Fahad Murder

Accused claim innocence in court

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

Twenty- two accused in BUET Abrar Fahad murder case claimed themselves innocent in their statements while the judge read out the statements of the witnesses before them.
After their examination under 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.Pc), Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed   March  31 for giving defence statements, said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
Three accused --Mehedi Hasan Russel,  Md Meftahul Islam Jeon and Istiak Ahammed Munna-- out of 22 accused prayed to the court that  they would give statements. Instantly, the court granted their prayers .
Recording of testimonies of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case ended on March 4.
The STT completed the recording of statements in the case after cross examination of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, DB Inspector Wahiduzzaman.
The court fixed Sunday to record statements of the accused. The same Tribunal on September 15 last year framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.
As many as 46 prosecution witnesses, including the IO out of the total 60 have so far testified in the court.


