Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:08 AM
Quader Mirza claims of attempts made to kill him

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

Noakhali, Mar 13: Noakhali's Basurhat municipality Mayor Quader Mirza has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him. At least 200 round of bullets were fired to kill him, he alleged.
"I and my supporters are facing insecurity. The administration is harrassing my party men all the time," Quader Mirza came up with the allegation at a press briefing held at Basurhat municipality on Saturday.
He said, "Seven to eight of my party leaders and activists have been arrested in last few days."
DB police are conducting drives at all my party men's houses and torturing their
family members. The administration is working against me. On Saturday, a meeting was held at MP Ekram's home where a conspiracy was hatched to kill me."
"I will not announce any other programme as per Prime Minister's direction," Mirza added.
Mayor Quader Mirza also said he will request Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to investigate murder incidents of journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir and CNG driver Alauddin by National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
The clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and supporters of former Upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal's activists in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila left one person dead and more than 30 others injured.  
Two hundred and forty eight people have been sued for violence in  Companiganj that left a man killed and 30 others injured.
At least 35 activists of Quader Mirza and of Badal have been nabbed from different parts of the upazila, officials said.



