Rajuk-approved bldg design a must to get power connections

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the consumers will have to show the documents of building design approved by Rajuk to get electricity connections.

"Earlier, the authorities had allowed the consumers to get connections without any approved document, which created serious disruption in the security system. So, we want to streamline the whole thing," Nasrul Hamid told a webinar on 'Underground cabling to ensure uninterrupted power supply' in the capital on Saturday.

"Unplanned development policy is a great impediment to real development. Of course, consumers are also an important factor here. We have to fight together to address the problems to ensure smooth distribution system in future, the State Minister said.

He said the move is underway to make full automation in the power distribution system in Dhaka city to better address the complaints of consumers. "Once all the consumers get the pre-paid meters, they will have no more complaints," Nasrul said.

Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) organised the online seminar. It was addressed, among others, by Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin, and BUET Professor Ziaur Rahman.

Karmaker presided over the seminar while Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Managing Director Bikash Dewan and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Managing Director Kawsar Ameer Ali made their presentation on the topic.

"Bangladesh's distribution system is being upgraded like the distribution system of the developed nations. The main goal of the projects will be raising customer service," the state minister said.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said after implementation of the ongoing projects for modernisation of distribution companies will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He said various steps are being implemented to bring the entire power sector under digitization to ensure better service to the customers.

The steps are Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), smart grid, smart meter, Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping, underground cabling, underground substations, prepaid metering system, mobile phone and internet, new connection through online and the net metering guideline, he said.

"Smart prepayment meters will save customer from billing related anomalies," the state minister said.

Mentioning the outstanding Tk 6,000 crore electricity bill and Tk 9,000 crore gas bill, he said customers will have to co-operate the government with responsibility.

Nasrul Hamid said DESCO and DPDC have undertaken a huge programme to take their network to underground as the government wants to modernize the power distribution network in the city.

Admitting a complaint of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association about exaggerated electricity bills he said during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, some officials were responsible for the misdeeds and some of them were fired for the wrongdoings.

He said pre-paid meters are being installed in Dhaka city to ensure that consumers will not be getting any inflated bills.

The state minister urged the shop owners to maintain the closing time of shops and markets by 8:00pm.

"Power consumers including shop owners have to maintain a discipline in their behavior", he told the webinar.

Disagreeing with the claim of Desco and DPDC about the decline in system loss, Helal Uddin said the distribution companies have no success in reducing system loss.

"Rather, they are actually increasing their revenue by issuing inflated bills through which they are ultimately showing success", he said.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman said such complaints against DESCO and DPDC for inflated bills is unfortunate as the government has no intention to make profit from power distribution business.

Bikash Dewan said an Australian consulting firm is preparing design for replacing the overhead electricity cables with underground network.

He said Covid-19 has seriously disrupted their move. "But we're hopeful of expediting our project soon".

Kawsar Ameer Ali said the DESCO has taken up project to install a number of underground substations in its area as part of its move to take the network underground.

He said a modern multi-storated building will be built were substations will set up for operation of the distribution network.






