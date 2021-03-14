Season’s first nor'wester lashes Dhaka, 11 other districts

The season's first nor'wester lashed the capital Dhaka and some other parts of the country on Saturday.

Beginning at around 4:30pm, the nor'wester,

locally known as Kalbaishakhi, was accompanied by little rainfall and it swept across Dhaka and also hit at least 11 districts, including Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Barishal, Rajbari and Faridpur.

The strong winds whipped up dust which covered most parts of the capital, affecting pedestrians.

No major incidents of casualty or damage were reported so far due to the nor'wester.

The winds clocked at about 52 kilometres per hour on average across Dhaka and reached about 80 km/hr near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said the meteorological office.

The average rainfall in the capital was 2.4 milimetres, Shamsuddin Ahmed, director at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said.

Shamsuddin Ahmed said they forecast that several moderate or strong type nor'westers with moderate rain and lightning may hit the country's north, northeast and middle parts this month.

According to today's weather forecast, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions. -Agencies











