Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:08 AM
Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Mar 13: At least six protesters were killed by security forces in Myanmar, witnesses and media reported, as activists marked the death anniversary on Saturday of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the military government.
Three people were killed and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, two witnesses told Reuters. Another person was killed in the central town of Pyay and two died in police firing in the commercial capital Yangon overnight, domestic media reported.
"The security forces initially stopped the ambulance from reaching the injured people and only      allowed it later," a 23-year-old protester in Pyay told Reuters, asking not to be named for fear of retribution. "By the time they allowed it, one of the injured became critical and he later died."
The deaths came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against a Feb. 1 coup by the military, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.
Saturday's protests erupted after posters spread on social media urging people to mark the death anniversary of Phone Maw, who was shot and killed by security forces in 1988 inside what was then known as the Rangoon Institute of Technology campus.
His shooting and that of another student who died a few weeks later sparked widespread protests against the military government known as the 8-8-88 campaign, because they peaked in August that year. An estimated 3,000 people were killed when the army crushed the uprising, at the time the biggest challenge to military rule dating back to 1962.    -REUTERS


