Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:08 AM
Home Front Page

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

COLOMBO, Mar 13:  Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority
Muslim population.
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds. "In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."    -REUTERS


