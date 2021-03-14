Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 March, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Rangpur, March 13: An organization of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) teachers called Odhikar Surokkha Parishad (Rights Protection Council) has published a 790-page white paper on various irregularities and corruption of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah in a press conference today.
Dr. Matiur Rahman, convener of the council, alleged that the VC is directly involved in academic, administrative and financial irregularities, nepotism, fraud, admission trade, harassment, torture and oppression with the help of some teachers and officials of BRU.
He said those who are close to the VC are embezzling lacs of taka in the name of trainings and meetings.
Dr Matiur alleged that Kalimullah and his mother, who was appointed by him, proceeded to appoint teachers at the department of Sociology and Women and Gender Studies of the university without maintaining any protocol.
From the press conference, it has been said that the VC appointed his close allies in several important positions of the recruitment board to tamper with the entire process.
According to Odhikar Surokkha Parishad, corruption of Tk 50 lakh has been committed by showing the construction of brick paved road connecting the transport pool. Works worth Tk 35 lakh allocated by UGC has been shown to cost Tk 85,000.
The written statement highlighted 111 instances of such irregularities and corruptions including contempt of court of the Vice-Chancellor, irregularities in the liaison office in Dhaka, irregularities in the construction of murals of Bangabandhu and continuous absence.
Meanwhile, the teachers came under fire from the journalists at the press conference due to their lack of concern about various problems of the students including session jams, teacher crisis, classroom crisis and so on.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader Mirza claims of attempts made to kill him
The season's first nor'wester, accompanied by brief rainfall
Rajuk-approved bldg design a must to get power connections
Season’s first nor'wester lashes Dhaka, 11 other districts
Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Anxiety over 41st BCS  exams amid Covid-19 upsurge


Latest News
Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return
86,132 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
Inner bar dredging of Mongla Port begins
BCB to replace Vettori with a local coach
Benzema to the rescue again as Real Madrid edge past Elche
Unexpected nor'wester showers Dhaka
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Most Read News
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Jalmanush (The Pirates)
Jubo League cuts off Swechchhasebak League leader's wrist
Women empowerment in Bangladesh
Appeal for help!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
International Women's Day Celebration in Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Economic regionalism and Bangladesh: South Asian perspective
Boy dies from 'wrong treatment'; doctors, nurses flee away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft