Anxiety over 41st BCS  exams amid Covid-19 upsurge

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Shaikh Shahrukh

Anxiety has taken over enthusiasm about the upcoming 41st BCS Preliminary Examinations with the deterioration of Covid-19 situation. Now the demand for postponement of the test has become stronger.  
Earlier, India's PSC postponed their exams. Now
parents and examinees are looking at the Public Service Commission in this regard.
After the alarming number of corona attacks and deaths came to light in the last few days, various media outlets have demanded the postponement of the 41st BCS preliminary examination date which was previously set for March 19.
Discussions are going on in various forums including social media that the exam be postponed.  
Most of the candidates also demanded immediate postponement of the exams. They demanded to bring the BCS examinees under the vaccine programme like the residential students of the universities and then take the exams.
Talking to candidates named Zarif Uddin, he said that, "This exam is very important in my life but life is more important than a exam, so the government need to re- think about the exam date for life of candidates."  
At the same time, if 4 lakh 65 thousand BCS examinees, including their parents, move around the country, the situation will deteriorate further in all parts of the country.
Besides, this is the last BCS exam of many BCS candidates. After that they will not get any chance to take this test. Besides all this, if any of the candidate's body temperature is too high, they will not be allowed to enter the examination room.  
In view of this situation, Maharashtra in India has already postponed their PSC exams. They were scheduled to take the exam on March 14. But they have postponed the exam.
Meanwhile, 170 executive magistrates have been appointed to perform their duties at the examination centers. An order has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday appointing executive magistrates with the rank of Deputy Secretary and Senior Assistant Secretary.


